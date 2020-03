BORO PARK -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:40 pm |

Harav Yisroel Plutchok speaking at a Derech Chaim dinner in 2017. (Derech Chaim)

Harav Yisroel Plutchok, shlita, Rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Chaim in Boro Park, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Klal Yisrael is asked to daven for Yisroel Yechezkel ben Chaya, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.