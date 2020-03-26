Coronavirus Cases Reach 2,693, Special Hospital Designated

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 6:19 pm |

Police set up temporary “checkpoints” at the entrance to Yerushalayim to make sure people are obeying the government’s partial lockdown, Thursday.

(Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

The number of Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus reached 2,693 as of Thursday evening, according to the Health Ministry.

Of those, 46 were reported in serious condition and 67 in moderate condition. Seventy have recovered.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the Mossad had brought hundreds of thousands of essential components for coronavirus test kits. The equipment will be transferred to the health system and put to immediate use.

Meanwhile, the country’s first designated hospital for treating coronavirus patients―the Sharon Hospital in Petah Tikva―opened its doors and began admitting patients on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported.

It was converted into a 200-bed facility in less than two weeks after all its patients were transferred to other hospitals and the staff received training in coronavirus treatment, with an emphasis on self-protection.

The hospital, part of the Rabin Medical Center complex, has 40 mechanical respiratory ventilators and four ECMO life support machines that perform the functions of the heart and lungs. Most of the treatment will be administered remotely, through five control centers with closed-circuit cameras.

As of Thursday night, the hospital had 37 coronavirus patients.