BROOKLYN -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:53 pm |

Harav Yisroel Plutchok speaking at a Derech Chaim dinner in 2017. (Hamodia File)

It is with profound sadness Hamodia reports the passing of Harav Yisroel Yechezkel Plutchok, zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Chaim in Boro Park.

Rav Plutchok was a close talmidof Harav Chaim Pinchos Scheinberg, Zt”l, and opened Yeshiva Derech Chaim with his brother in law, Harav Mordechai Rennert, zt”l, in 1975.

Rav Plutchok was hospitalized recently with coronavirus and was niftar Thursday afternoon.

Yehi zichro baruch.