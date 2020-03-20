National Grid Institutes Protections for Customers During Coronavirus Crisis

NEW YORK -

Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:31 am |

National Grid headquarterson Jay St in downtown Brooklyn, NY. (Jim.henderson)

National Grid, a major supplier of natural gas to Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island, implemented steps to protect its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will focus only on delivering essential services, and will temporarily suspend non-essential work that requires access to customers’ homes or businesses.

In line with the practice of social distancing required for public safety, services such as manual meter reads, oil-to-gas conversions, gas service upgrades, meter changes and energy efficiency activities or energy audits will be paused. Customers who require manual meter reads will receive estimated bills during this period.

Since many individuals are working from home and children are home from school, National Grid is limiting planned service interruptions during this time.

Recently, National Grid temporarily suspended collection action and-related activities, including service disconnections, to lessen any financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy will remain in effect at least until the end of April, when the company will re-evaluate the need.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s Interim U.S. President. “As conditions continue to evolve, we are taking additional precautionary actions to mitigate exposure and reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus on our customers and the communities where we live and serve.”

National Grid’s downstate New York payment offices on Jay Street in Brooklyn are temporarily closed, and customers were urged to opt for other payment options.