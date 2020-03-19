Community

Coping During Coronavirus Crisis in Brooklyn

The Boro Park Y is closed. (Avraham Elbaz)
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” (Avraham Elbaz)
Ready to roll with nowhere to go. (Avraham Elbaz)
Mincha with social distancing on a back porch in Kensington. (Avraham Elbaz)
Magen David Yeshiva High School in Bensonhurst is closed. (Hamodia Photos)
The 9/11 Memorial on Wednesday afternoon. (Mordy Rubin)
The Oculus transportation hub at the World Trade Center Wednesday afternoon. (Mordy Rubin)
Davening outside on Avenue I and East 23rd in Flatbush. (Avraham Elbaz)
