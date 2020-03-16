Number of Coronavirus Cases in Israel Rises to 250; Four in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 5:23 am |

Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect an eyeglasses store in Yerushalayim, on Sunday, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 250 as of Monday morning, the Health Ministry announced.

Thus, an additional 50 people have been diagnosed with the virus over the last day.

Four of the patients are listed in serious condition, while another 11 are in moderate condition, 231 are in good condition, and four have recovered and no longer carry the disease.

The majority of the patients returned from visits abroad, and many of them were diagnosed while self-quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Health Ministry is renewing their push for a total lockdown in order to prevent coronavirus from spreading further across Israel.

A report in Yediot Acharonot quoted a senior Health Ministry official as saying: “At the current stage of the epidemic, there is no way to avoid the necessity of a widespread shutdown, despite the great public opposition that is anticipated to such a move. Those who heard the prime minister’s speech should have understood that the advice to limit public gatherings and maintain a significant distance between people really means that we should be staying at home as much as possible.

“The situation in Italy and Spain is catastrophic, and other countries, including America, are on the way to finding themselves in a similar crisis. At this stage, there is no more room for hesitation. Control of the situation must be urgently transferred to the Defense Ministry and people should be ordered to stay at home, in order to curb the spread of the virus.”