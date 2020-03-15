Yeshivah Closings Update

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 8:30 pm |

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closing of all public schools until at least April 20. Private schools may remain open. Following is a partial list of yeshivos that have announced whether they will be open or closed.

Bais Bracha Elementary and High School will be closed.

Bais Yaakov of 18th Avenue will be closed.

Beth Jacob of Boro Park both elementary and high school will be closed.

Yeshiva of Brooklyn: boys are open, girls are closed.

BYA will be closed.



The Cheder will be open.

Bobov: All elementary schools and yeshiva ketanos. Mesivta, Yeshiva gedolah and Kollel will have learning with full social-distancing of 6 feet. The shul and mikvah is banning anyone over the age of 60.

Bobov 45: All yeshivos, boys and girls, will be open.

Lev Bais Yaakov will be closed.

Mesilas Bais Yaakov will be closed starting Tuesday.

Novominsk Yeshiva is closed until after Pesach.

Ohel Yochanan and Bais Shifra of Rachmanstrivka will be open.

Yeshiva Karlin Stolin will be closing Kindergarten through 8th Grade until further notice.

Tiferes Mordechai Kalish will be open.

Tomer Devorah will be closed.

Yeshiva Toras Emes previously announced it would be closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus in a faculty member.

Satmar-UTA will be open.

Satmar-UTA Central will be open.