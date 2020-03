Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 12:33 pm |

Yeshiva Toras Emes- Kaminetz, on Ave. N and E. 19th St. in Midwood. (Google Maps)

Yeshiva Toras Emes- Kaminetz in Midwood was abruptly closed Sunday morning, due to a suspected coronavirus case in a high-school faculty member.

The yeshiva sent the email to parents shortly after 10 a.m. to parents of both elementary and high-school students, asking that they pick up their children from school.

The email says the school will be closed “until further notice.”