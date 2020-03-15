OU Holding Tehillim Call-In Sunday 1 pm ET

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 12:28 pm |

TEHILLIM CALL TODAY, 1PM EDT

Due to the unfolding community crisis, we are gathering together to beseech HaKodosh Boruch Hu for His unlimited mercy and compassion. We ask Him to protect us and give us the strength to withstand the difficulties that we each may face in the time ahead.

PLEASE JOIN THE ORTHODOX UNION COMMUNITY AS WE JOIN TOGETHER FOR THE RECITATION OF TEHILLIM (CHAPTERS 20, 121 AND 130) AND DIVREI CHIZUK WITH RABBI ARYEH LEBOWITZ THIS AFTERNOON AT 1 PM EDT – THE CALL-IN NUMBER IS 773-377-9170.

May the group recitation of Tehillim serve as a zchut (merit) for those who are ill and to ward off this pandemic.