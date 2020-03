Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 8:18 pm |

The Diamond Dealers Club, an association of dealers on 47th Street in Manhattan, announced in a letter to its members that it will be closing.

Dear Members,

It is with a heavy heart that the DDC must announce that, in consultation with State and local medical and legal professionals, as well as other Bourses around the world, the DDC will be closed for business immediately. We do not take this action lightly, but our first duty is to protect our members and our community.