New York City Schools to Close for Over a Month

NEW YORK -

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm |

Schools in New York City, as well as Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties, will close this week due to fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.

At a press conference Sunday evening, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he reached the decision “with a lot of pain … but we are dealing with a challenge and a crisis that we have never seen in our lifetimes and has only just begun.”

De Blasio said he will be suspending public schools until at least April 20, but “there is a real possibility” that they may not be reopened this school year.

“I believe the facts unfortunately have given us no other choice,” the mayor said.

New York City schools will be closed “early this week”; those Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties will be closed immediately, tweeted Melissa DeRosa, a spokeswoman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

During the next five days, NYC public schools will remain open for “grab and go” meals.

The Mayor added that to date, New Yrok City has seen 329 confirmed cases with 5 deaths. The deceased were between the ages of 53 and 82 years old, and all had pre-existing health conditions.