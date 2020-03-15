Al-Aqsa Mosque Closed Due to Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:20 pm |

Muslim authorities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque said on Sunday that prayers at the site would be limited to an outside area due to the coronavirus.

Sheikh Omar Kiswani, the director of Al-Aqsa, said the closure of the mosque and other buildings in the compound would be effective until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has reported 38 coronavirus cases in Yehudah and Shomron, attributed mostly to an outbreak in Beit Lechem, which has been sealed off.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas, 85 and in failing health, has stopped receiving guests as a precaution, and is only meeting with a couple of very close aides. Most of his staff have been asked to work from home, according to a statement from the PA.