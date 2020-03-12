Wall St. Resumes Trading After 7% Slide Triggers Halt

U.S. stock indexes resumed trading on Thursday after being halted for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic cutout shortly after the opening bell, for the second time this week.
Wall Street sank into a bear market as a shock move by President Donald Trump to halt travel from Europe rattled investors already alarmed about a global recession on the back of a coronavirus pandemic.
All three main indexes have now fallen over 24% from their intraday record highs hit in February.