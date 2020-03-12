Va’ad Harabanim of Bergen County Institutes Major Restrictions on Public Gatherings

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:28 am |

The Va’ad Harabanim Rabbinical Council of Bergen County RCBC), in a letter dated Thursday, has implemented major restrictions on public gathering in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In the letter, the RCBC asks that:

All community members are strongly encouraged to work from home, if possible, and to stay home whenever possible. It is critical for adults to set the right example.

As the schools are currently closed, there should not be playdates between children of different families. This would undermine the entire purpose of the school closing.

Shuls will be closed for all minyanim and shiurim effective Friday morning, March 13. There should be no house minyanim. All of the rabbis will be davening alone in their own homes. Please daven at home, individually.

There should be no public celebrations for smachot.

People should not have gatherings for Shabbat meals.

Shiva visits should be replaced by phone/video calls.

Levayot should be restricted to a small group of family members and a minyan.

Refrain from contact sports.

Restaurants should not seat customers. People should order for pick-up and delivery only.