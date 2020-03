NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:30 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (R) speaking at a briefing on coronavirus earlier this week, with Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. (Darren McGee/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the state would ban all gatherings with 500 or more people to battle the coronavirus.

The governor said the ban would start for most places on 5 p.m. Friday.

Facilities with an occupancy under 500 may be filled to only half capacity.