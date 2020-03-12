Doctor at Tel Hashomer Diagnosed With Coronavirus; Patients to Enter Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:53 am |

A quarantine room at Tel HaShomer hospital, which was converted to receive the Israelis who were under quarantine on the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer said Thursday that one of its doctors has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The doctor, a member of the hospital’s emergency medicine unit, returned from a trip to France on March 2, several days before Israel ordered all travelers arriving from France to self-quarantine.

The doctor worked a shift that day in the emergency room before going into quarantine.

“He is in good condition and was transferred to the quarantined and isolated area at Sheba,” the hospital said in their statement.

Anyone who was in close contact with the doctor will be sent immediately to quarantine, the hospital added. Any patient treated by the doctor will be updated on the steps and precautions to undertake.