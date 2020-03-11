Want up-to-the-
March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020
ט"ו אדר תש"פ
ט"ו אדר תש"פ
Community
Simchas Purim
Community
Simchas Purim
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
ט"ו אדר תש"פ
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:59 am |
ט"ו אדר תש"פ
Bennett Ave. in Washington Heights.
Harav Yisroel Mantel, shlita, of K’hal Adath Jeshurun in Washington Heights, at a mesibah in his home on Purim night.
Bochurim at the home of Harav Naftali Jaeger,
shlita
, Rosh Hayeshiva of Shor Yoshuv.
Harav Pesachya Fried of K’hal Bnei Yisroel.
