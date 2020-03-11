Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn Reports Two Patients Test Positive for Coronavirus

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:29 pm |

Maimonides Medical Center at 10th Avenue from 49th Street in Boro Park, Brooklyn, NY. (Jim.henderson)

The Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Maimonides Medical Center in Boro Park have sent a letter to the hospital employees and medical staff notifying them that there are several patients who are being observed for possible coronavirus infection, and that two patients at the hospital have tested positive. The staff members who were exposed to these patients have been informed, and all appropriate measure recommended by the CDC and Dept of Health are being followed.