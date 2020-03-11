Kosel to Comply with Crowd Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:11 pm |

Davening at the Kosel during the coronavirus pandemic. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced on Wednesday night that the indoor prayer area in the men’s section will be limited to the entry of up to one hundred mispallelim at any one time, until further instructions from the Ministry of Health.

However, since the 100-person limit on public gatherings applies to closed areas, the Foundation said the Kosel plaza, as a wide-open area, would not be subject to the restriction.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Kosel and Holy Sites, said last week that “actually in this time of distress, there is nothing more appropriate than coming to pray at the Kosel and asking the Creator of the Universe, the Healer of all men, to remove all illness from the inhabitants of this land and the entire world.”