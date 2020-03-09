Manhattan High School Closed After Teacher Gets Coronavirus

NEW YORK -

Manhattan High School for Girls, an Orthodox Jewish school on the Upper East Side, has closed, and students and faculty are under quarantine, after a teacher tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The teacher lives in New Rochelle in Westchester County, home to most of New York state’s 142 confirmed cases.

The school is closed until at least next week, and is providing remote classes for its students, most of whom are under quarantine.

There are over 200 students in the school, located at East 70th Street and Lexington Avenue.