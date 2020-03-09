Israeli Airlines in Shock After Sweeping Quarantine News

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:24 pm |

Israir airplane landing at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Oyoyoy)

The already hard-hit airlines industry was devastated by the news on Monday night of a quarantine for all Israeli arrivals from abroad and barring of entry to foreign travelers without quarantine facilities in Israel.

El Al officials told Channel 12 they recommend Israelis abroad return quickly, as flight cancellations proliferate and routes are shut down.

Arkia is sending some 180 employees on a non-paid vacation and will cancel most international routes until further notice. Avi Nakash, one of the company’s main shareholders, told Channel 12: “This is a death blow. There is no more Israeli aviation. Not Arkia, Not El Al, not Israir.”

Israir will also cancel most, if not all, international routes within a week, he said.