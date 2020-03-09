BD”E: Tragedy at Yeshivas Torah B’Tifarta, Elad – Bachur Was Niftar

Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:01 am |

Habachur Yehoshua Baum, z”l, one of the bachurim of shiur gimmel of Yeshivas Torah B’Tifarta, Elad, collapsed suddenly during dinner at the yeshiva’s dining hall on Sunday night, and after resuscitation efforts on the scene and at the hospital, he was unfortunately pronounced dead. Yehoshua Baum, of Yerushalayim’s Sanhedria neighborhood, was 19 years old. He had no previous medical history.

Firefighters who were nearby rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the bachur, following instructions received over the phone from medics of Ichud Hatzolah until they arrived themselves and continued resuscitation efforts as they transported the bachur to Beilinson Hospital.

In the wake of this tragedy, the yeshivah has canceled its annual Purim mesibah with live music on Monday night.

The levayah was held Monday morning, from the yeshivah in Elad, with kevurah in Yerushalayim.

Yehi zichro baruch.