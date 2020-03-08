Senator Ted Cruz Exposed to COVID-19, Will Self-Quarantine

NEW YORK -

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 8:05 pm |

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R, Texas). (cruz.senate.gov/)

Senator Ted Cruz (R, Texas) announced that while attending the CPAC Conference last week, he was exposed to COVID-19 when he briefly interacted with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, and that individual is currently symptomatic.

The interaction was limited to a brief conversation and a handshake, and he is feeling fine and has not experienced any symptoms. Cruz announced that the medical authorities have advised him that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low. Nevertheless, he said, “out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind,” he will self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14 day isolation period as suggested for those who have been exposed to the virus.

The interaction took place 10 days ago, and the Cruz will remain at his home in Texas for this week, which will bring it to a full 14 days since the CPAC interaction.

“Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science,” the senator said in a statement released by his office. “We need to continue to be proactive in mobilizing resources to combat this outbreak, including the $8.3 billion in emergency funding we provided last week.”

Cruz encouraged everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other health professionals in protecting their own health and welfare, as well as the health and welfare of those around them.