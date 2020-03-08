Rockland County Health Department Alerts Residents of Potential Coronavirus Exposure

NEW YORK -

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:29 pm |

The Atrium Ballroom in Monsey, NY. (googlemaps)

Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced that two Rockland County residents are confirmed to have Coronavirus (COVID-19), and may have exposed others to the disease.

Some of the people who have been diagnosed with Coronavirus have worked at The Atrium, a catering hall in Monsey which hosts many weddings and other large gatherings for the Monsey and surrounding communities.

“It was previously believed that these infected individuals had not worked as caterers during these events, and it was only through the detective work of one of our investigators that this discovery was made,” said Dr. Ruppert. “Any person who believes they may have been exposed should contact their health-care provider by phone right away. I also ask that anyone who becomes ill with this disease be completely forthcoming with our investigators; it is only with your help that we can prevent the spread of this disease.”

The Rockland County Department of Health advised that there were two locations where possible exposure have occurred. They caution that anyone who visited 150 Remsen Avenue between Friday February 28 and Shabbos February 29, or The Atrium Ballroom (401 Route 59) on Monday, March 2, may have been exposed and should take the necessary precautions.

The Rockland County Department of Health is currently monitoring 22 people under quarantine and is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols.