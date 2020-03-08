Netanyahu Holds Talks With VP Pence for Possible Quarantine for Those Arriving From U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:57 am |

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Yerushalayim in 2018. (Reuters/Ariel Schalit/Pool)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Sunday with Vice President Mike Pence, who is responsible for tackling the coronavirus eruption in the country, and raised the possibility that Israel will be calling for self quarantine for those arriving in Israel from the United States.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said: “The Prime Minister and Vice President agreed that there will be follow-up talks between the Israeli team and the U.S. team in the coming hours, with the participation of Doctor Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

“The talks will be held to promote technological and scientific collaboration on the Corona virus and will discuss the common challenges of the virus. ”

At this time, discussions about expanding the isolation obligation are being held, and the senior official said that it has not yet been decided whether to apply the directive to the entire U.S. – or only to the states where the virus has spread in a bad way.