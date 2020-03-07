Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Begins Overnight Motzoei Shabbos

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7:03 pm |

It’s time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight saving time overnight Motzoei Shabbos.

The trade-off: gaining more evening light in the months ahead.

The government expanded daylight saving time in 2005 in an effort to save energy. It now begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November.

The official change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, local time, although people often change their clocks before going to bed Motzoei Shabbos.

Daylight saving time ends November 1 (14 Cheshvan 5781, Motzoei Shabbos Parashas Vayera).

Neither Hawaii nor Arizona observe daylight saving time. Several U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, also forgo daylight saving time.