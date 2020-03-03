Three NY Jewish Schools Closed Due to Suspected Coronavirus

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:51 am |

A letter from SAR academy advising parents that there will no be school on Tuesday.

The Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy in the Bronx’s Riverdale neighborhood said Tuesday it would be closed due to the threat of coronavirus, saying, “there is a suspected case of coronavirus in our community,” according to a school email signed by its principal.

“We are writing to inform you that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in our community,” the school wrote to the parents and faculty.

“We are in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines.

A letter from the Westchester Torah Academy.

“At this time it is important to remain calm and to please continue following the preventive measures listed below.”

Two additional Jewish schools announced closures for Tuesday: Westchester Day School and Westchester Torah Academy.

Both Westchester schools stated in an email to parents that the one-day closure is a precautionary measure taken after consultation with the Westchester Health Department. Some buses were already transporting talmidim to school and had to be rerouted to bring them back to their homes.