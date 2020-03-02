Pirchei Agudas Yisroel Mid-Atlantic Regional Shabbos Shel Achdus 2020

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:03 pm |

Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of Chaim Berlin hosted the Annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Shabbos Shel Achdus in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Shabbos Parshas Yisro. 100 Pirchim from Washington Heights, Philadelphia, Scranton, and Far Rockaway attended.

The event began on Friday afternoon with an Ice skating trip and culminated with a grand Melave Malka. A project involving the participating cities to learn mishnayos throughout the year culminated in a Siyum on Shisha Sidrei Mishna at the melave malka. Speakers over Shabbos included Harav Hillel David, Harav Moshe Tuvia Leiff, Rabbi Moshe Weinberger, Rabbi Yosef Eisen, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive Vice President, Agudas Yisroel of America and Rabbi Ephraim Levi, National Director, Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of America. The Siyum at the Melave Malka was dedicated to Harav Yisroel Belsky zt”l and kaddish was recited by his son, Rabbi Aryeh Belsky. On Erev Shabbos all of the Pirchim met with the Novominsker Rebbe Harav Yaakov Perlow, Rosh Agudas Yisroel shlit”a and heard divrei brocho. Rabbis Yehuda Schwartz and Rabbi Dovid Asher Katz coordinated the entire event.