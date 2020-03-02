Live Updates From AIPAC Conference 2020 Monday Afternoon

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:31 pm |

Hope y’all enjoyed your five-hour lunch break, and we’re back again for the Monday afternoon session of the 2020 AIPAC Conference.

On schedule for today are U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., Chair of House Appropriations Committee; House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

5:32 p.m.

Crowd gives Lowey a big standing ovation to thank her for over 30 years of advocacy for Israel.

5:26 p.m.

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who is 82 years and and will retire at the end of this year, is attending her 32nd AIPAC Conference.

Lowey reiterates the theme that “AIPAC must remain bipartisan.”

Lowey has consistently supported aid to Israel. Regarding presidential candidates pushing to lower aid or leverage aid, “If anyone out there is suggesting that we cut aid to Israel, it comes from their ignorance, frankly, and they don’t understand the importance of the Israel-United States relationship.”

5:17 p.m.

Pompeo continued:

“The world knows that the noble Iranian people do not hate Israel or Jews. It’s the bigoted,intolerant regime that doesn’t. And it is that regime and its views that is the reason that President Trump said it will never obtain a nuclear weapon while we’re on watch.”

106 Democrats signed a letter in November opposing the administration’s saying settlements do not per se violate international law, saying it discredits the United States.

But Pompeo says “the truth must be spoken, and that’s what President Trump and this administration” have done.

“What damages and discredits the U.S. and our relationship with Israel is denying that Palestinian terrorism has been the real obstacle to peace.”

5:08 p.m.

Pompeo continued.

He is recounting the countries that are moving closer to Israel. Like the Gulf nations. And French Parliament passed a resolution that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism.

5:06 p.m.

Here’s Pompeo.

“There’s no president and no administration that loves Israel more than President Trump and our team,” says Pompeo. “Under President Trump, Israel is not a pariah, but a partner.”

Pompeo is now recounting the recent things the administration did for Israel, including saying settlements are not necessarily inconsistent with international law, releasing the peace plan, and taking out Qasem Soleimani.

“The previous admin used to say, ‘Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive,” said Pompeo. “I think we can do one better: Qasem Soleimani is dead and Israel and the U.S. are alive.”

5:00 p.m.

Austin, whose adoptive father fled Czecholslavakia as a child at the onset of World War II, said, “I’ll be standing with you every step of the way as we defeat extremism and support Israel. You can always count on me.”

4:56 p.m.

Speaking now is Ian Austin, a former Labour MP, who dropped out of the Labour Party due to anti-Semitism in its ranks.

He joined the Labour Party as a teenager, and always supported Israel, and spoke out against the Iran nuclear deal.

Labour historically supported Israel, and though things began shifting a bit, “It was not until 2015 when a an obscure backbench member of parliament was elected leader that everything changed.”

“My parents taught me that prejudice leads to intolerance and eventually persecution,” and that everyone has a duty to fight it.

In 2018, he was introduced to a Holocaust survivor on a March of the Living. The survivor asked, “Are you not ashamed to be in the Labour Party with all the anti-Semitism?” That “shook me to my core, and that’s when I knew that i would have to leave the party.”

He became an independent, and was appointed by former PM Theresa May as a trade envoy to Israel, and he steadfastly opposed BDS.

Austin did not run in the last election, but decided to focus on speaking out against Corbyn becoming prime minister.

Corbyn was indeed resoundingly defeated.

“I am so proud of the way oridnary decent British people came together, rejected racism and anti-Semitism and stoof up for the Jewish community.”

“But we have not yet defeated … the deligitimazation of the Jewish state.”

4:43 p.m.

Once again, the announcement not to touch your eyes or mouth, use hand sanitizer, etc., as coronavirus fears grow.

Your correspondent saw one prominent person here is tapping elbows with people instead of shaking hands.

4:33 p.m.

During the afternoon, news came down that Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the presidential race, and will endorse Joe Biden. This follows yesterday’s similar news about Pete Buttigieg. With the two moderates endorsing Biden, it seems Bloomberg – the only Democrat to appear in person at AIPAC this year – will have a more difficult road to the nomination.

