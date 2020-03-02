Live Updates From 2020 AIPAC Conference Monday Morning

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:05 am |

Good morning everybody, on a lovely spring day here in our nation’s capital!

It’s going to hit 64 degrees today, the second day of March, 2020. Thank G-d for global warming!

Thanks for joining us for the Monday morning AIPAC session.

Scheduled speakers are:

— Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg

— Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

— Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a fomer presidential candidate

— Colombian President Ivan Duque Hernandez

— Vice President Mike Pence

If you want to catch up on yesterday’s events, here is your Hamodia correspondent’s article on the morning session and here are the live updates from the afternoon session.

This morning’s session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

8:19 a.m.

Finally made it through the security today at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. First the regular security, then another round by the Secret Service, because Pence will be speaking. (Of course, the area around the convention center is closed off for several blocks.)

Your already-exhausted media members were told to arrive extra early for security, which means your Hamodia correspondent is already on his third caffeinated beverage. He’ll try not to keep track so his mom won’t get too nervous.

The big speech from this morning’s session will be Bloomberg – the only presidential candidate who will be speaking at the convention center. (Biden and Klobuchar spoke yesterday via pre-recorded video message; Buttigieg was to have done the same, but he dropped out yesterday – the news actually hit as yesterday afternoon’s AIPAC session was winding down.

