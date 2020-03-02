Israel Missile Hits Car in Syria After Sniper Attack Attempt

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

IDF troops in the Golan Heights, on the Syrian border. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli forces on Monday fired a missile at a car on the edge of the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, after the vehicle was allegedly used in an attempted sniper attack from inside Syria.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Syrian state media described the Israeli missile attack in the village of Ein Tinneh, near the town of Quneitra, as an “aggression.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the car belonged to a pro-government militia, and was destroyed.

The missile attack came days after an Israeli drone hit a car in southern Syria and killed one person, according to Syrian state media. The Observatory said the targeted man was an anti-Israel operative.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies. One airstrike last month killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, which is backed by Iran.