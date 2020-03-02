Israel Goes Back to the Polls: ELECTION UPDATES

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:37 am |

Voting notes at a voting station in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Nearly six and a half million Israelis head to the polls Monday, as the ongoing state of elections continue in the country, this time for the 23rd Knesset. Politicians and candidates from all parties are making the rounds throughout the country, urging the party faithful – and the less committed – to go out and vote.

All times are in Israel time. This post will be updated throughout the day.

12:45 p.m.

UTJ intends to file a complaint at the Central Election Committee and to the Police against telephone attempts to mislead residents of the Central Region by calling them and telling them that they have “already voted and should not come to vote.”

“This is a false deception stemming from interested parties trying to hurt the party as well as the purity of the elections,” UTJ said.

12 p.m.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after casting his vote at a voting station in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu voted in Yerushalayim. Netanyahu: “I urge everyone to go vote. This is a great democratic right, and we should be proud of it. Come with confidence to vote.

“I say with confidence, because we are doing everything necessary to address the health issues. You have nothing to worry about, just one thing – don’t listen to fake news that tries to keep you from voting.”

11:30 a.m.

A paramedic in a protective suit helps a man as he prepares to vote in a special polling station set up by the election committee, in Ashkelon, Monday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Paramedics dressed in head-to-toe protective gear stood guard at dedicated polling stations where Israelis under quarantine from the coronavirus voted in Monday’s election.

One by one, voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country to fill in their ballot slips in a close contest in which candidates are fighting for every last vote.

Election officials sat on the opposite side of a see-through plastic barrier to make sure things run smoothly.

Ten Israelis have tested positive for the virus and about 5,500 others, including those who have recently traveled to coronavirus hot spots, are under home quarantine, according to Israel‘s Health Ministry.

11:15 a.m.

President Reuven Rivlin casts his ballot at a voting station in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

President Reuven Rivlin called on all Israelis to exercise their rights and go out and vote.

“Election day is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don’t feel like celebrating. I only a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens,” said Rivlin.

“We just don’t deserve this. We don’t deserve another awful election campaign like the one that ends today and we don’t deserve this never-ending instability. We deserve a government that works for us.

“I ask you to go and vote. Every vote is the right one. Every vote is your voice. Go out and make it heard.

“I very much hope that we meet again only in 2024, or at least that I won’t see another election campaign as president of the country.”

11 a.m.

Voter turnout as of 10 a.m. was 14.5%, slightly down from September election, when it was 15% at the same time.

7 a.m.

Polls open across the country, the third time in under a year, with the name of the game this time being the percentage of votes, around the coronavirus fright that is expected to somehow affect Election Day.

6,453,255 voters will be able to exercise their democratic right at 10,631 voting stations, including 14 special stations for those under quarantine for coronavirus. The polls will close at 10 p.m., then the exit polls will be published, with tension to increase as the real-time results begin to come in.