El Al Cancels Flights to European Cities Not On Warning Lists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:12 am |

El Al planes parked at Ben Gurion Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90/File Photo)

Although they are not on the list of cities or countries that the Health Ministry has issued travel warnings for, El Al said Monday that it was canceling flights to a number of European cities. Among the cities to which flights were canceled were Vienna, Budapest, Brussels, Frankfurt and London.

El Al said in the statement that the cancellations were made “in coordination with the Health Ministry,” and that it would arrange for alternative flights for passengers whose flights were canceled. “We apologize for the inconvenience,” the airline’s statement said.

Two weeks ago, El Al instituted a free cancellation policy for flights to Far East destinations that were not included in Health Ministry warnings, and last week the policy was extended to flights to Europe. On Monday, the policy was extended to cover travel through March 10. Tickets can be exchanged for flights to other destinations, or held in abeyance until full service is restored, the airline said.