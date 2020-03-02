Want up-to-the-
March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
ו' אדר תש"פ
ו' אדר תש"פ
Israel
Chareidi MKs, Activists Vote and Spur on Public to Vote
Israel
Chareidi MKs, Activists Vote and Spur on Public to Vote
Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:24 am
ו' אדר תש"פ
Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:24 am |
ו' אדר תש"פ
Shas Chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri leads
tefillos
at the
kever
of Hagaon Harav Ovadia Yosef,
zt”l
, on Monday morning, on behalf of the Shas Party.
Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman casts his ballot at a voting station in Yerushalayim. Rabbi Litzman called on all to vote, and not to be concerned over the coronavirus. “The Health Ministry has things under control.” (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Shas chairman and Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri casts his ballot at a voting station in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher
davens
at the
kever
of Hagaon Harav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz,
zt”l
, on behalf of UTJ.
MK Rabbi Yaakov Tessler votes in Ashdod.
