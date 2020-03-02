Israel

Chareidi MKs, Activists Vote and Spur on Public to Vote

Shas Chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri leads tefillos at the kever of Hagaon Harav Ovadia Yosef, zt”l, on Monday morning, on behalf of the Shas Party.
Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman casts his ballot at a voting station in Yerushalayim. Rabbi Litzman called on all to vote, and not to be concerned over the coronavirus. “The Health Ministry has things under control.” (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Shas chairman and Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri casts his ballot at a voting station in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher davens at the kever of Hagaon Harav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz, zt”l, on behalf of UTJ.
MK Rabbi Yaakov Tessler votes in Ashdod.

 