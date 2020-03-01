Live Updates From 2020 AIPAC Conference

Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:58 pm |

And a pleasant good afternoon everybody from a seasonally warm Washington, D.C. (52 degrees and sunny)!

The AIPAC conference’s afternoon session is about to get underway, and Hamodia will be bringing you live updates from inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

4:33 p.m.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recounts how in 2016, his country adopted a law to pay restitution to Jewish municipalities for heirless Jewish properties stolen during the Holocaust, and he displayed a yellow flag with a Jewish star outside the presidential office during the recent 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation.

Vucic says his government will soon open a “state office” in Jerusalem. (Not sure what the status of this “state office” is, but it is not an embassy.)

“We love Jewish people, we have always had a great relationship, and we’ll do our best to improve our relationship.”

4:27

AIPAC Director of Policy and Public Affairs Dr. Marvin Feuer now is having a chat with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the first Balkan head of state to appear at AIPAC conference.

Feuer and Vucic recount how Serbia was the first government to endorse the Balfour Declaration.

4:20 p.m.

In addition to Austin, Buttigieg, Hoyer and Netanyahu, speakers this afternoon will include: Dr. Mort Fridman, AIPAC Chair of the Board; AIPAC President Betsy Berns Korn; Congolese President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi; and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

4:18 p.m.

This conference, which will run from Sunday through Tuesday, comes at an interesting time.

Monday are Israeli elections (the third in less than a year) – hence Gantz and Netanyahu are speaking via satellite rather than in person.

The next day is Super Tuesday of the Democratic primaries. That is (at least one reason) why most Dems who are speaking at this year’s conference – although of course, in the opinion of some, speaking by video but not attending may just be a convenient excuse to play it down the middle in a party torn between traditional pro-Israel and new anti-Israel factions.

Only Mike Bloomberg will speak in person (Monday morning). Biden, Klobuchar, Warren are doing pre-recorded video speeches. Warren and Sanders are not speaking at all.

Trump is not speaking at AIPAC. He spoke in 2016, as a presidential candidate quite controversially; he used what is supposed to be a non-partisan platform to bash then-President Obama, and AIPAC’s president felt compelled to condemn the remarks and those who applauded them.

He has not spoken at AIPAC since, but high-ranking members of his administration have.

4:10 p.m.

Highlights of this morning’s session included a pre-recorded video message from Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, live remarks via satellite by Israeli Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz.

The afternoon session will included an address via satellite from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu; a pre-recorded video message from Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; former British MP Ian Austin, who stepped down from the Labour Party due to rampant anti-Semitism in the party; and House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)