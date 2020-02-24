Annual Siyum Mishnayos by Chessed Shel Emes

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:13 am |

Reb Mendel Rosenberg, founder of Chessed Shel Emes, addressing their annual Siyum Mishnayos.

The members of Chessed Shel Emes, the organization which provides for kavod hameis in extraordinary circumstances, held their annual Siyum Mishnayos in Bais Esther in Boro Park. As they do each year, the members of Chessed Shel Emes divided and completed Shishah Sidrei Mishnah, and celebrated the occasion with a siyum for all members.

The event was held Sunday evening, and the speakers included Reb Mendel Rosenberg, founder of Chessed Shel Emes, his brother Harav Yisrael Rosenberg, Dayan of Visnitz in Williamsburg, and Harav Ezriel Yuda Roth, Menahel in Jersey City.

Reb Shalom Deutsch, the father of hakadosh Moshe Hersh Deutsch, Hy”d, one of the victims of the attack in Jersey City in December, 2019, presented a plaque to Reb Mendel Rosenberg in appreciation for their assistance in Jersey City during the tragedy. In addition, Rabbi Elisar Admon of the Chevrah Kadisha of Pittsburgh spoke to express his gratitude for the assistance provided by Chessed Shel Emes after the attack in October, 2018.

Harav Yisrael Rosenberg, Dayan of Visnitz in Williamsburg.

Harav Ezriel Yuda Roth, Menahel in Jersey City.

Reb Shalom Deutsch presenting a plaque to Reb Mendel Rosenberg.

Rabbi Elisar Admon of the Chevrah Kadisha of Pittsburgh.

Partial view of the crowd.