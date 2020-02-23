Uber Adds New Service in Florida to Book a Ride Without the App

(Miami Herald/TNS) -

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:55 pm |

Uber is not just about the app. It now has a new Florida phone number to hail a ride.

While the service is geared toward older people or those who like talking to a real person, anyone can use it. Just call 833-USE-UBER and you’ll be connected with a human.

That live person will confirm your trip request and give a price quote. Follow-up info will come by phone text, including the driver’s name and time of arrival.

The new service can help the more than two million senior Floridians with vision problems. Or someone who just isn’t a fan of app technology.

With that in mind, Uber Technologies announced on Thursday the new statewide option: hailing a ride the old-fashioned way.

The new phone number feature was based on feedback from older adults who told the company that live conversations “and the simplicity of experience” can make a difference on what they choose for their transportation needs, Uber said.

How to use Uber phone

The phone service works like this:

—Dial 833-USE-UBER (or 873-8237) to reach a live team member, just like a taxi dispatcher.

—That person will confirm the rider’s trip request, provide an upfront price quote, and otherwise use the same technology behind the Uber app to help users find a ride.

—You need an SMS or text-based mobile phone to receive the messages app users get via the traditional app — such as the driver’s name and license plate number and estimated time of arrival.

Once the driver has been summoned, users will get text messages before and during the trip and a receipt once you are dropped off at the end of the ride.

“It was designed with older adults in mind, though anyone that prefers the convenience of live conversation can use this service to request a ride,” Uber said in a media release.

Granted, if vision is severely compromised from ailments like age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss in the United States according to the National Eye Institute, even text messages can be hard to read.

But this new feature could be less cumbersome, or confusing, than using the app’s map and other commands that, for some, can prove as frustrating as trying to get around South Florida’s construction-clogged roadways.

“We built 1-833-USE-UBER to expand access for anyone that prefers a little extra assistance when they want to use our services. There’s always more to be done, but this feature brings the convenience of live support to our matching technology so everyday customers get the ride they want,” Danielle Sheridan, head of Uber City Operations, said in a statement.

The new phone service is available to all Florida riders and you can choose from UberX, Uber Comfort, and Uber Black options just like app users. There is no extra charge for using this phone service, but carrier message and data rates may apply depending on your mobile provider and plan.