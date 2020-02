YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10:58 am |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are intercepted by the Iron Dome in Nov. 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Incoming rocket alert sirens were heard in the city of Ashkelon and surrounding communities, Sunday afternoon.

Additional sirens were also heard in the community of Kibbutz Kissufim, east of the Gaza Strip, and further across the area surrounding the Gaza Strip in what appears to be a large barrage of rocket fire.

The IDF said that it is looking into the matter.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.