Badatz Eidah Chareidis Calls for Yom Tefillah on Erev Rosh Chodesh for Coronavirus

The Badatz Eidah Chareidis in Yerushalayim have called for a Yom Tefillah to be held Monday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Adar, in light of the coronavirus, and the effect it is having on Jews across the world.