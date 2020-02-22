Want up-to-the-
February 22, 2020
February 22, 2020
כ"ז שבט תש"פ
כ"ז שבט תש"פ
Badatz Eidah Chareidis Calls for Yom Tefillah on Erev Rosh Chodesh for Coronavirus
Badatz Eidah Chareidis Calls for Yom Tefillah on Erev Rosh Chodesh for Coronavirus
כ"ז שבט תש"פ
כ"ז שבט תש"פ
The Badatz Eidah Chareidis in Yerushalayim have called for a Yom Tefillah to be held Monday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Adar, in light of the coronavirus, and the effect it is having on Jews across the world.
