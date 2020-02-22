Attempted Stabbing Attack in Old City of Yerushalayim; Terrorist Shot Dead

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 6:57 pm |

Israeli police officers guard outside the Old City. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, File)

A Palestinian man in the Old City of Yerushalayim tried to stab policemen on Shabbos morning in an attempted terror attack before he was shot dead by officers.

Police said the terrorist was spotted with a knife in his hand by Border Police officers at the Lion’s Gate as he ran to carry out an attack.

“[The officers] called on him to stop and he turned around toward them with the aim of harming them. The police responded quickly while firing toward him, neutralizing him and preventing harm,” a statement from police said.

The terrorist was later identified as 33-year-old Maher Ibra-him Za’atara of East Yerushalayim’s Jabel Mukaber neighborhood.