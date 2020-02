Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:23 am |

Rabbi Dr. Chaim Wakslak, z”l.

We regret to inform you of the passing of Rabbi Dr. Chaim Wakslak, Morah D’Asra of Young Israel of Long Beach and clinical director of HASC Center.

The levayah will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday at Young Israel of Long Beach, 120 Long Beach Boulevard.

Yehi zichro baruch.