YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:24 pm |

Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian in what appeared to be an attempted car ramming at a checkpoint in the village of Beitin, near Ramallah on Thursday night.

B’chasdei Shamayim, the soldiers were reported unharmed in the incident.

The driver was reportedly wounded, but his condition was not immediately clear.

The IDF had set up the checkpoint following recent Molotov cocktail attacks in the area.

Security forces were investigating.