Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
February 20, 2020
February 20, 2020
כ"ה שבט תש"פ
כ"ה שבט תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Rep. Andy Kim Visits Beth Medrash Govoha
Community
Rep. Andy Kim Visits Beth Medrash Govoha
Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:05 pm |
כ"ה שבט תש"פ
Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:05 pm |
כ"ה שבט תש"פ
U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) visited Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood on Thursday. Kim represents New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional district, which includes towns neighboring Lakewood including Toms River and Brick. He reiterated his support for the Jewish community and his concerns over the rise of anti-Semitism, both nationally and in Ocean County. (The Lakewood Scoop)
(The Lakewood Scoop)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content