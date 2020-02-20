Community

Rep. Andy Kim Visits Beth Medrash Govoha

andy kim
U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) visited Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood on Thursday. Kim represents New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional district, which includes towns neighboring Lakewood including Toms River and Brick. He reiterated his support for the Jewish community and his concerns over the rise of anti-Semitism, both nationally and in Ocean County. (The Lakewood Scoop)
(The Lakewood Scoop)