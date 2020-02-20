Quarantine Jumpers Risk 7 Years Prison

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:03 pm |

Workers inside a building at Tel HaShomer Hospital which was converted to receive the Israelis who were under quarantine on the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan due to the spread of the coronavirus, and scheduled to arrive in Israel early Friday morning. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry issued a warning on Thursday that anyone violating a coronavirus quarantine could be punished with seven years in prison, and urged the public to inform the ministry of offenders.

To date approximately 50 people are suspected of flouting the quarantine order, Ynet reported, quoting the Ministry. However, no arrests have been made as yet.

Those who knowingly violate the quarantine will be liable to seven years, whereas a person who left his home not realizing it was in violation of the law could get a three-year sentence, according to the ministry.

Travelers returning from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Thailand must self-quarantine for 14 days due the danger of contagion

“The Health Ministry sees members of the public that have been requested to isolate themselves as full partners in preventing the spread of the disease in Israel,” the statement said. “We’re sure they will show responsibility toward their family members, friends, and toward sick and frail people in society, and reduce the risk of infections.”

Temporary legislation under The People’s Health Order 2020 also mandates a 14-day home quarantine to or any individual who was in close contact with a confirmed patient over the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, a plan carrying 11 Israelis who were cleared for release from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were expected to land Friday morning at Ben-Gurion Airport, where it will be kept a safe distance from the terminals processing arriving passengers.

All those who come in contact with the passengers will be wearing protective equipment. Their luggage will be loaded onto a truck and removed from the airport and then also inspected, Channel 12 news reported.

The plane will return immediately to Asia and its crew will not be allowed to enter Israel while it’s being prepared for the flight back.

After arriving in Israel, the 11 passengers will be taken directly to the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv for isolation and observation at a special unit for two weeks before they will be permitted to rejoin the general population.

The medical team has been equipped with sensors and robots in order to minimize staff members’ exposure.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority denied rumors of a coronavirus outbreak in Yericho, which have led to a panic reaction among some of the residents.

The governor of PA-controlled Yericho, Jihad Abu Al-Assal, acknowledged that the PA decided to set up a quarantine area near the city for Palestinians returning from China through Allenby Bridge.

But, he said, “that does not mean that there are cases of coronavirus infections in Yericho. Many countries have set up quarantine areas for people returning from China.”

Al-Assal said that some Palestinians who recently returned from China have been checked by doctors who found them to be free of the infection.