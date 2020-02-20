Providence Kollel Hosts Rabbi Dr. Akiva Tatz

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:06 am |

Rabbi Dr. Akiva Tatz speaking at the Providence Kollel.

Rabbi Dr. Akiva Tatz was the guest speaker at a special event in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday night, February 10.

The event was arranged by the Providence Kollel, in conjunction with Brown University Hillel and Olami. Approximately 100 people came to hear Rabbi Tatz speak about advances in medical technology and their applications to practical life situations.

Rabbi Tatz, in a talk called “Brave New World,” touched on DNA identification, and genetic modification. The talk was both fascinating and eye-opening and was greatly appreciated by the audience, who stayed afterward for almost an hour to ask questions and hear further insights.