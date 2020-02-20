‘Pompeo Wine’ Honors Secretary of State

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:20 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo inYerushalayim last March. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received bottles of wine in appreciation for his support of Israel’s rights in Yehuda and Shomron – and they came with his name on it.

The Psagot Winery honored Pompeo with a new bottle named after him for “recognize[ing] the Jewish right to self-determination in our historical homeland” in a recent declaration.

In November, Pompeo repudiated a 1978 State Department legal opinion that characterized civilian building in Yehuda and Shomron as “inconsistent with international law.”

The Pompeo wine is actually not something new, but old wine in new bottles – a special label to be used on several Psagot wines.

The winery, located in the Binyamin region, also said that it would continue bringing legal cases around the world against discriminatory labeling requirements targeting Yehuda and Shomron.