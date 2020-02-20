Poll Shows Shift in Favor of Likud Bloc

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:51 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaking at a Likud Party election rally in Rishon Lezion, Tuesday. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

The latest electoral poll shows a shift in support from Blue and White to Likud, after a number of polls had shown the latter pulling ahead.

If elections were held now, Likud would edge out the opposition by 33 to 31 seats, according to Direct Polls Institute findings released on Thursday night.

Although neither of the two biggest parties would win the 61 seats needed to form a coalition, the Likud-led right-religious bloc was seen getting closer, with 58 seats. The center-left had only 41.

The Joint Arab List would win 14 seats, adding to its current strength by one; followed by Labor-Gesher-Meretz with 10; Shas would have 9 (adding one), Yamina 8; and United Torah Judaism 8.

The Yisrael Beytenu party would receive 7 seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party would fail to clear the electoral threshold.