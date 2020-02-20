Man Steals Equipment From Breadberry Supermarket

BORO PARK -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:18 pm |

Police are looking for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Breadberry supermarket early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage shows a U-Haul truck pulling up to the store on 60th Street near 18th Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the store was closed and the street largely deserted. A man wearing a yellow reflective vest emerges from the truck, and walks up to where the store keeps its transporting equipment, near a fence door.

The man removed 10 platform trucks known as “U-boats,” three steel carts, and one folding table, and loaded them into the truck. The items are valued at $3,600.

The thief appears to be unhurried, his reflective vest and U-Haul truck giving him an appearance of legitimacy. The video shows one pedestrian walking by, briefly glancing toward the man, then continuing on.

The thief is a stocky, dark-skinned man with facial hair, and wore red pants, a red jacket, and grey wool hat.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com