ORLANDO -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:11 pm |

At the haschalas Mishnayos at Orlando Torah Academy. L-R: Rabbi Yehudah Schepansky, Dean; Rabbi Menachem Zev Kramer, Rebbi; Rabbi Avraham Wachsman, Dean; and Maor Ben Shoshan.

The third- and fourth-grade boys at Orlando Torah Academy celebrated a milestone last week as they began learning Mishnayos for the very first time! The students had been looking forward to this day for many weeks. On Tuesday, February 4, Rabbi Menachem Zev Kramer and his eight excited learners put on a presentation for their parents, explaining and singing what Mishnayos is all about.

Performance at the haschalas Mishnayos at Orlando Torah Academy.

A beautifully decorated room impressed upon the children and parents the import and significance of Torah Sheb’al Peh. Orlando Torah Academy, led by Rabbi Yehudah Schepansky and Rabbi Avraham Wachsman, continues to fulfill its mission of imbuing all 101 students with a love for the Torah and Yiddishkeit.