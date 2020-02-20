El Al to Renew Flights to Stansted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:54 am |

An El Al airline plane at Ben Gurion Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

El Al will renew flights to Standsted Airfield in London, offering low-cost fares in order to win back some business lost to low-cost competitors. Five weekly flights, Sunday through Thursday, will compete with flights from Ryanair, which also flies to Standsted.

The El Al flights will begin September 3 and run for a two-month test period, after which the company will decide whether to continue them. Flights will leave five times a week at 4:00 p.m. Israeli time. Flight time will be five hours and 15 minutes. The return flight will leave London at 8:30 p.m. and land at Ben Gurion Airport at 3:25 a.m. the next day. Round trip flights will cost 280 pounds.

El Al already runs 11 weekly flights to London’s Heathrow Airport, three flights to Luton Airport, as well as flights to Manchester, which currently run only once a week. Competing with El Al on the London route, besides RyanAir, are British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, which fly to Heathrow, and EasyJet and Wizz, which fly to Luton.